Last Commercial Trislander Flight Today!

A water cannon salute greeted Aurigny’s last Trislander as it flew into the Bailiwick. The G-BEVT flew from Southampton to Alderney and then Guernsey today.

It’s being retired to an aviation museum in the UK called IWM Duxford. The aircraft, also known as Victor Tango, will be on permanent display early next month in an ex-RAF airfield as part of Duxford Aviation Society’s British Airliner Collection.

The two other Trislanders are also making their way to new homes, with the iconic ‘Joey’ eventually being displayed at Guernsey’s Oatland Village, and G-RLON being displayed at the Solent Sky Museum in Southampton.

Aurigny’s Flight Operations Director, Nigel Moll, released this statement:

“Aurigny is delighted that its last Trislander will be displayed in the world’s premier collection of British airliners, where it will join many other famous types from aviation history. IWM Duxford is a wonderful museum, and having G-BEVT there will allow hundreds of thousands of visitors to view it year-round.”

Aurigny’s first Trislander entered service in July 1971.

Duxford Aviation Society Chairman, David Hands, released this statement:

“We’re very excited about acquiring this iconic aircraft for our collection. We’re extremely grateful to Aurigny for placing it with us and to IWM for their support on the project. We’re looking forward to VT’s arrival in the next few weeks.”

The Trislander fleet is being retired as part of Aurigny’s planned transition from the Trislander to Dornier aircraft. It’ll be sorely missed!