Last Trislander Finds New Home

The last Trislander will soon be making its way to an Imperial War Museum in the UK. The Aurigny owned aircraft will be retired from service at the end of May.

It’ll then embark on its farewell flight in June.

The G-BEVT aircraft will be on permanent display at an historic ex-RAF airfield at Duxford, Cambridgeshire. It’s one of three going on display. The iconic Joey will be set up at Guernsey’s Oatlands Village.

Another plane, G-RLON, will be displayed at Solent Sky Museum in Southampton.

Aurigny’s Flight Operations Director, Nigel Moll, released this statement:

“Aurigny is delighted that its last Trislander will be displayed in the world’s premier collection of British airliners, where it will join many other famous types from aviation history. IWM Duxford is a wonderful museum, and having G-BEVT there will allow hundreds of thousands of visitors to view it year-round.”

Duxford Aviation Society Chairman, David Hands, released this statement:

“We’re very excited about acquiring this iconic aircraft for our collection. We’re extremely grateful to Aurigny for placing it with us and to IWM for their support on the project. We’re looking forward to VT’s arrival in the next few weeks.”