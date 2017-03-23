Law Enforcement Responds To Westminster Attack

Guernsey Law Enforcement are urging people to be vigilant following the Westminster terror attack.

A spokesperson’s confirmed more officers will be on patrol at the harbours and airports across the Bailiwick, but that is not in response to a specific threat.

Four people are known to have died in the incident, with 29 reported to have been injured.

Amongst those who died was the attacker – who was known to British intelligence services – and a Keith Palmer, who was a Police Officer serving at the Houses of Parliament, stabbed to death by the attacker.

The national threat level remains at severe – but officials say they’re keeping their security measures under review.

It’s been confirmed the extra patrols are to reassure the public and to remind us ‘we’re not immune from this kind of incident’.

Heightened security checks will continue as they have been, since changes were made after the attacks in Paris in 2015.

People are reminded to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour by calling 725111.

Meanwhile people who were in Westminster yesterday are being urged to contact the Metropolitan Police with anything that might help with the ongoing investigation:

If you see anything that causes you concern or raises your suspicions do not hesitate to call us – 0800 789 321 – or in an emergency 999 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 23, 2017

In Guernsey, flags have been flying at half-mast at buildings across the island: