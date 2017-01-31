Law Firm Helps With F1 Buyout

A Channel Islands law firm helped with the recent buyout of Formula One.

Lawyers from Carey Olsen have confirmed they were involved in Liberty Media’s acquisition of the global motorsport business.

In December 2016, Liberty Media received the required approvals from antitrust authorities for the deal to go ahead in connection with the US$8 billion acquisition.

Liberty Media shareholders agreed to proposals related to the takeover and a change of name to the Formula One Group on January 17, 2017.

Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, unanimously approved the sale of the commercial rights to Liberty Media in Geneva on January 18, 2017.

The move then saw Bernie Ecclestone leave his position in charge of the sport.

Carey Olsen’s Guy Coltman said:

“We were delighted to have been able to support Baker Botts throughout this transaction to allow Liberty Media to successfully close this complex acquisition. Working alongside the Baker Botts London Corporate department demonstrates Carey Olsen’s ability to deliver relevant local law expertise and solutions and the transaction support needed in complex cross-border deals.”