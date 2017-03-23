Le Platon Concerns Remain Strong

Neighbours remain concerned about the redevelopment of Le Platon Residential Home.

The owners were given planning permission yesterday to demolish part of it and rebuild it to offer an extra 24 beds.

Gilly Ferbrache had campaigned against the extension plans, saying they already had problems, and was disappointed it was approved.

She says a serious medical incident involving her own welfare shows the issues the area is facing:

“I had cause to use an ambulance service and they couldn’t get through as traffic was blocked. With the elderly living there, the home is going to face more problems when its residents need urgent care, it’s unacceptable.”

Deputies from the Development and Planning Authority unanimously approved the plans, saying previous concerns they had had all been addressed.

However, the home’s extension remains a tense talking point, which had led to the previous Open Planning Meeting in January being abandoned and the application deferred until yesterday.

Gilly believes the changes will mean Le Platon will lose its appeal as a residential home:

“The size and scale of this no longer makes it a home – it is an institution or commercial enterprise. We all know that the bigger the infrastructure, the less personal the care provided will be.”