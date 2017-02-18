Le Tissier Backs National Abuse Campaign

A former Guernsey and England footballer is backing the NSPCC’s campaign to help spot the signs of abuse. Matt Le Tissier claims he was massaged inappropriately by a coach when he was a teenager at Southampton FC.

The Guernseyman has been speaking to Sky’s Enda Brady about how he’s helping the NSPCC raise awareness:

So far no local cases have been reported in the island, however anyone concerned can call Guernsey Police, the NSPCC or the GFA.

Contact details

Guernsey Police 725111

Crimestoppers – 0800 555 111

NSPCC Hotline – 0800 023 2642

Guernsey County Welfare Officer Sara Mallett –Sara.Mallett@randellandloveridge.gg

For further information, please contact the Guernsey FA office: 01481 200443