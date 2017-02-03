Legal Aid Row Delays Serious Court Case

A row over legal aid is delaying the case of a man described as ‘one of the most serious’ to come before Guernsey’s court.

The 30 year old has been held in custody since last April, when he was first arrested and charged with a number of offences, including serious sexual crimes against a girl under the age of 16.

His case has already been committed to the island’s Royal Court, which deals with more serious crimes, but despite numerous court appearances he hasn’t yet entered any pleas. His defence lawyer says the case is now being delayed because of a dispute over who will pay for essential reports which could determine whether he is even fit to stand trial.

She has asked for further legal aid to pay for the medical reports after two previous reports offered conflicting evidence. The Advocate says she paid for the last report out of her own funds and had to claim the money back, but she isn’t willing to do that while legal aid is being refused. She asked the Royal Court Judge to intervene in the dispute with legal aid but Russell Finch said he is unable to do that.

The Judge told the defendant’s defence laywer while he can’t interfere in the legal aid process he would call for any evidence which could help progress the case to be presented to the court – saying the man faces allegations of the ‘gravest nature’.

The Crown Prosecutor raised concerns about the already lengthy delays to the case and the effect that’s having on a young witness who may be called to give evidence.

The Judge says he considered the interests of all involved before adjourning the case until the end of this month. He told the court he hopes some progress will be made in that time.

The defendant has been remanded in custody at Les Nicolles Prison again.