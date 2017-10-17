Les Gravees Investigation Continues

The driver of a car allegedly involved in an accident has spoken to police voluntarilly.

An incident on Les Gravees shortly after midnight on Saturday morning left a cyclist with serious injuries.

He’s still recovering while the driver of a silver Skoda Fabia alleged to have been involved has been interviewed under caution after going to the police station.

Police enquiries are continuing. A spokesperson issued the following statement:

“As a direct result of public information received, we have identified all parties involved in the hit and run road traffic collision that occurred in the Gravees, St Peter Port shortly after midnight on Friday night into Saturday morning.

“The driver of the silver coloured Skoda Fabia has attended voluntarily at the Guernsey Police station and has been interviewed under caution. Police enquiries are continuing. We would like to thank all members of the public who came forward to assist us with our enquiries.”