Let The Games Begin!

The 2017 Island Games is officially underway.

Sunday is the first day of supporting action in Gotland.

It follows a spectacular opening ceremony on Saturday evening.

Our reporter Jonny Freeman was there.

The football group games get underway today.

As winners in 2015 in Jersey, the Guernsey men are expected to do well this time around.

Josh Steele is looking forward to it all.

