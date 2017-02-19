LGBT Campaigner Backs C of E Report Decision

A Channel Island Christian campaigner has welcomed the rejection of a high profile report on faith and sexuality.

The Church of England’s General Synod dismissed the paper in its meeting this week.

Guernsey born Jayne Ozanne is hoping a document more welcoming to LGBT community will be created instead.

She says: “The way the report was written, the way it addressed the problems was bad; the content was bad; it shut down a discussion that many of us feel the church isn’t even ready to start talking about yet.

“It’s not just a few LGBT people standing in a corner and shouting, now a very large proportion of the Church of England have asked them to go back and to work with us on a way forward.”

Jayne has welcomed the steps taken in Guernsey to promote equality in law.

“I know full well, growing up on the island, how difficult it was back in the 80s and 90s to be open abut one’s sexuality,” she says.

“I think the island has come on leaps and bounds since then.”