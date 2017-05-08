Liberation Day Events Planned Across Guernsey

Guernsey will be soon be marking another Liberation Day.

The 9th May 2017 marks the 72nd anniversary of the end of the Nazi Occupation of Guernsey and Jersey.

Sark was liberated on the 10th May 1945 and as Alderney had been fully evacuated it celebrates the anniversary of Homecoming Day in December when island residents returned home.

A number of events have been planned in Guernsey to mark the occasion with most focused in St Peter Port.

There will be the usual parade and Church service, along with family entertainment including childrens’ crafts and live music and refreshments available on the town piers and surrounding areas.

Away from St Peter Port, there will be a flag raising ceremony at Cobo, a family fun day at the Last Post and more music at the Jamaica Inn along with other events.

The President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, which has responsibility for the Liberation Day events, says a lot of hard work has gone into the planning and he hopes everyone enjoys the day. Deputy Paul Le Pelley says he and many other people are donating their time on the day to ensure the events can go to plan.

All of the details are listed at guernseyliberationday.com and at visitguernsey.com

If you have any other events you’d like us to mention email studio@islandfm.com