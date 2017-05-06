Liberation Day Music Event Moved Out Of Town

A live music event planned for Liberation Day has had to be moved out of town.

James Turner had wanted to set up a gig for acoustic musicians and DJs in Market Square, along with a nearby restaurant offering refreshments.

The organisers were refused an alcohol licence for the event and there were also concerns over policing.

Mr Turner says: “There is a lot going on along the front but it doesn’t accompany all ages.

“There is the drinking ban which is fair enough – there has been some trouble over the years – but we were looking to have a zoned off area.”

Market Square will be used as a children’s area for the day while the music will go ahead at the Jamaica Inn instead.

“We’re going to play some music five till six o’clock,” says Mr Turner.

“Then, we were thinking of doing DJs in the evening, playing an array of chilled house music, maybe inside later on, just to accompany for all ages throughout the day.”

