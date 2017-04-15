Liberation Day Plans Announced

A strong military theme will be at the centre of this year’s Liberation Day events in Guernsey.

Many locals and visitors are expected to flood the town seafront for a variety of activities.

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the annual occasion, which celebrates the islands’ freedom from Nazi occupation during World War Two.

Amongst the many things planned, the Band of the Queen’s Division is making a special visit to Guernsey for the 2017 Liberation Celebrations and will be leading the Liberation Church Service that will march off from St Julian’s Emplacement at 10am and will process down the seafront.

The Royal Navy will have two patrol boats moored in the Victoria Marina on Liberation Day – and two specialist military helicopters will also be visiting.

We will also be able to watch the traditional parade, which will be inspected by His Excellency the Lieutenant-Governor, Vice-Admiral Sir Ian Corder and the Bailiff, Sir Richard Collas.

Deputy Paul Le Pelley, President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, the organisers of the annual Liberation Celebrations, said:

“Guernsey’s Liberation Day is a time of reflection and remembrance of the hardship and challenging existence that people endured for five long years during the Occupation combined with celebrating all that Guernsey has enjoyed and continues to enjoy since its liberation on 9 May 1945.

This year’s military theme embraces not only what has happened historically in two World Wars, and here in Guernsey, but what is still happening in theatres of conflict around the world today. I hope that as many people as possible will congregate down on the seafront of St. Peter Port on Tuesday 9 May this year to watch and soak up the sights, sounds and spirit that has become Guernsey’s national day – Liberation Day.”

You can find more information at guernseyliberationday.com.