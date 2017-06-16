Liberation Faces More Engine Problems

An engine problem has forced Condor to cancel today’s Liberation sailings.

The boat had to run on reduced power yesterday after a fault was discovered – and more repairs are now needed.

In an update on the ferry operator’s website, it’s been confirmed engineers will be working on the vessel to try and fix the problem today:

The disruption comes after the vessel’s sailings suffered delays when the problem was found enroute to Guernsey yesterday.

There were also issues on Tuesday, when overrunning maintenance forced the ferry operator to amend the Liberation’s schedule.

Anyone due to travel should contact Condor for more information or head to condorferries.co.uk for updates.