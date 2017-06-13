Liberation Incident Report Published

A report has recommended more training for crew members following an incident involving the Condor Liberation.

The boat hit a small pontoon and damaged another vessel as it arrived into St Peter Port Harbour in May.

Since then, officials have carried out an investigation into what happened, but deemed it not necessary to have a third party involved. Below is some background to the incident:

Background

Conclusions and observations from the investigation

1. The Master has served on Condor Liberation as Chief Officer, Relief Master and Master since its delivery to the UK in 2014 and holds a Guernsey Special Pilots Licence. He had recently completed routing simulator training and had received an excellent score during a Bridge Team Management Assessment the previous day.

2. Contact with the Pontoon (and thus with the moored yacht) occurred as a consequence of an initial positioning error during the approach to the turn inside the port. Although the initial position was not unreasonable given the wind conditions on the day, it did lead to a sequence of actions that resulted in the incident.

a. The master became concerned about the proximity of the Victor Hugo on the X-Berth during the swing at the same time being prompted as such by the Chief Officer (when requested the Boatswain reported 20m off and steady).

b. The Master saw the face to the White Rock pier-head beginning to close and interpreted this that the vessel was gathering sternway. He therefore applied ahead thrust and the vessel began to gather headway assisted by the wind.

3. By the time that confirmation was received that the distance off the Victor Hugo was 20m and increasing the vessel had already picked up headway which was not immediately reduced.

4. The Master does not have a direct view of ECDIS, RADAR and CCTV while operating from the bridge wing positions.

5. When astern thrust was applied as the master became concerned with the proximity of the starboard hand buoy of the small boat channel, and the vessel being influenced by the wind; it was done with the master still being wary of the vessel gathering sternway with the Victor Hugo astern.

6. Contact was made with the pontoon at a speed of less than 1 knot.

7. There was no material failure of the vessel itself.

8. The position of the small craft pontoon is not considered a hazard and has been in place for many decades.

Recommendations from the investigation

1. The Master undertook a review of his own notes regarding marks and identification of go/no go areas as well as contingency plans. He also conducted a period of duty with an additional master sailing in support.

2. This scenario will be added to the simulator training options.

3. Additional training for crew members who report distances to the bridge will be provided.

4. The company will review the position of navigational aids on each bridge wing.

5. The recommendations from the company response will be held on file for lessons that could be relevant to any new tonnage, either new build or purchase.

Reaction

Guernsey’s Harbour Master, Chad Murray, says a number of factors led to the minor crash, but he believes some lessons can be learnt from the incident:

“We as a responsible authority need to investigate the incident. Working with Condor, we took their internal investigation and used that as the basis to understand the factors, which led up to the incident.

There was no material failure of the vessel, so we’re very comfortable with the recommendations that have been made by Condor, which are now being implemented by their teams.”

When asked about the current situation surrounding the damage to a private boat and the Harbour’s pontoon, Mr Murray gave this response:

“That issue is very much separate to the investigation’s that’s been carried out in recent weeks. I believe that the owner of the damaged vessel is in dialogue with Condor – and equally, the damage sustained to the pontoon is being looked at by officials too. Those points are very much outside of our investigation.”

You can hear more from Guernsey’s Harbour Master below:

You can read the full report here.