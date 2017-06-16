Liberation Engine Repairs Completed

The Condor Liberation is now sailing again today, as the engine problems she had been suffering have been repaired.

The boat had to run on reduced power yesterday after a fault was discovered.

However a spokesman’s just confirmed to Island FM that overnight maintenance has now been completed, so the Liberation will be running to an amended schedule:

POOLE – JERSEY Depart: 10.00am Arrive: 1.45pm

JERSEY – GUERNSEY Depart: 2.45pm Arrive: 3.45pm

GUERNSEY – POOLE Depart 4.25pm Arrive: 7.25pm

The amended sailings comes after the vessel’s sailings suffered delays when the problem was found enroute to Guernsey yesterday.

There were also issues on Tuesday, when overrunning maintenance forced the ferry operator to change the Liberation’s schedule.

Anyone due to travel can contact Condor for more information or head to condorferries.co.uk for updates.