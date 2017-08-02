Liberation Sailings Cancelled

Engineers have been working overnight to fix an exhaust problem in the Condor Liberation’s main engine.

The issue means many fast ferry passengers have had to change their plans – and the disruption also follows yesterday’s technical problems on the Rapide.

The ferry operator’s apologised for the technical problems, which come at one of the busiest times of year for crossings at sea.

Most passengers have been given the option to transfer onto the Clipper or Rapide – the latter of which is running an amended schedule to cater for those travelling inter-island.

CONDOR FERRIES STATEMENT

“Condor Liberation’s sailings for tomorrow (Wednesday 2nd August) have been cancelled after a fault was identified in the exhaust system on the ship’s starboard main engine.

This would have resulted in Liberation operating from Poole to the Channel Islands on two engines on Wednesday but the weather forecast of predicted wind speeds of up to 40 knots makes it necessary to cancel tomorrow’s sailings. She is being withdrawn from service this evening so engineers can rectify the fault.

Condor’s reservations and port teams are contacting passengers to offer alternative departures which include travel on Commodore Clipper on Wednesday or to and from Poole on alternative dates.

The company has also amended Condor Rapide’s schedule on 02 August to provide a link for all passengers travelling between Jersey and Guernsey.

Condor regrets the disruption and inconvenience the cancellation is causing and confirms passengers are also able to cancel their journey and receive a full refund. The company acts in accordance with passengers’ rights as detailed on its website under the EU Regulation 1177/2010.”

Anyone who needs more information is asked to contact Condor, or to head to the ferry operator’s website.