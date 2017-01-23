Lieutenant Governor & Lady Corder Walking For Charity

Two VIPs have signed up to do this year’s Saffrey Rotary Walk.

His Excellency, the Lieutenant Governor, and his wife, will be wearing ID numbers one and two when they take on the challenge in June – giving them a chance to see every inch of Guernsey’s coastline in one day.

The organisers have already worked out which charities are benefitting from this year’s challenge.

Chair of the Saffery Rotary Walk, Simon Milsted, said:

“We are extremely grateful that the Lieutenant Governor and Lady Corder are supporting us in this way and we hope that many other people will be enthused to join them on the 20th anniversary of this iconic island event.”

His Excellency, the Lieutenant Governor, Vice Admiral Sir Ian Corder, said:

“My wife and I are very glad to be part of the 20th anniversary of this important and inclusive annual event and are very much looking forward to meeting islanders and visitors along the route.”

28 local charitable projects have been selected to receive funding from the monies raised by participants this year.

To sign up for the walk click here.