Lifeboat Helps Boat Near Sark

A fishing boat had to be rescued after it became stranded near Sark.

RNLI Lifeboat staff were called out to help ‘Le Mirage’ yesterday afternoon, as its engine had failed.

The vessel & its crew were taken back into St Peter Port Harbour later on.

You can read a full timeline of what happened, issued by Guernsey Coastguard, below: