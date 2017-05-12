Lifeboat Helps Yacht Near Alderney

Alderney’s lifeboat has had to help four men, whose yacht got into trouble earlier this morning.

The Roy Barker I was sent to the scene, around five miles south of the island.

The vessel, which was on its way from St Peter Port to Cherbourg, was safely taken to Braye Harbour around an hour later.

A spokesperson for the RNLI issued the following statement:

“Alderney’s lifeboat Roy Barker I launched at 8.42am this morning (Friday) at the request of the skipper of the 36ft yacht Chill Factor which had four people on board and had broken down five miles south of Alderney.

The RNLI Trent class lifeboat was on scene within 30 minutes of launch, a towline was connected and both vessels were secure in Braye Harbour by 10.00am. The Southampton-registered yacht had been on passage from St. Peter Port to Cherbourg.”