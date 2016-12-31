LISTEN: BEM & MBE For Two People In Guernsey

Two people from Guernsey have been included in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Robert Platts is awarded an MBE for his work with the disabled in the island.

Lisa Johnston is awarded a BEM for her work with GADOC and her contribution to the arts.

They’ve both been invited to the Bailiff’s New Year reception on Monday which is also open to the public from 11am – it’s being held at the Royal Court.

We took the time to speak to both Robert and Lisa, you can listen to what they had to say below!

Lisa Johnston has been heavily involved with GADOC for a number of years:

Robert Platts is the chairman of the Guernsey Disability Alliance: