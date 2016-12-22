LISTEN: Concerns Raised Over Fishing Quotas

Concerns have been raised over new quotas being imposed on local fishermen. The news of the Fisheries Management being re-instated has been seen as a bittersweet piece of good news as it comes with strict guidelines.

We sat down with the President of the Guernsey Fishing Association, Barry Paint, he says the news will come as shock to some people.

He says that the future looks rather bleak for some in the industry.

There might be only one outcome if negotiations don’t start swaying in the favour of Guernsey fishermen.