LISTEN: Deputy Reviews Scrutiny Meeting

We spoke to the Scrutiny President, Deputy Chris Green, following its public hearing with the Committee for Employment and Social Security. He highlighted a number of points brought up at the talks at Les Cotils.

One update given to the Scrutiny Management Committee was on the way social security investments are managed.

Deputy Chris Green says he is now satisfied our money isn’t at risk as much as it was in the past.

We also got an update on the continued contract negotiations with the Medical Specialist Group. Talks are progressing and the contract should be finalised soon.

Scrutiny President, Deputy Chris Green, hopes the costs will be kept low for taxpayers.

Finally, we learnt that there really is no plan B to tackle poverty if Policy and Resources refuses to fund the proposals brought forward from the Social Welfare Benefits Investigation Committee. It’ll need £3.5million to make it work and will only move forward if it’s paid for in its entirety.

Scrutiny President, Deputy Chris Green, says the Committee for Employment and Social Security can’t do that without the extra money.