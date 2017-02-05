LISTEN: GSY Air Cadet Annual Service

An annual service is being held this morning by Guernsey’s Air Cadet Unit. Cadets will be meeting at the Allied Aircrew Memorial at Guernsey Airport.

At the memorial they’ll be inspected from 11am onwards as part of the national event. The event is held annually, on the Sunday closest to the date the Air Training Corps was founded – 5th February 1941. This year is the Corps 76th anniversary.

Commanding Officer, Brian Aplin, says they’re joining in with other corps across Britain.

He says the unit is a great opportunity for youngsters to pick up new skills.

Anyone is welcome to attend.