LISTEN: Prisoners Help La Vallette Project

Work is continuing on the La Vallette restoration project. Teams have been helping restore the coastal site for a long time, with a number of changes being made.

Joe Mooney from the Legacy Team says the recent weather conditions have impacted on their progress.

He says there’s lots more to be done.

As well as being a great revitalisation project, it is also providing an opportunity for prisoners to give something back to the community. They’ve been heavily involved in the on-going restoration work.

Les Nicolles’ Community Project Officer, Dolly Grey, says it’s a positive way of building up some important skills.

He is keen to provide more help in the future.

The latest piece of the project was the restoration of an old fishing boat that has now been craned into place at the site. The work was all done by prisoners from Les Nicolles.