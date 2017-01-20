LISTEN: Vineyard’s Lawyer Criticises Chief Pleas

The lawyer representing Sark Vineyards has openly criticised the laws allowing the Seigneur to make a statement on its closure. Advocate Gordon Dawes represents the Barclay Brothers.

Earlier this week we learnt of Sark Vineyards closure due to a so-called alchohol production tax, which Sark’s Seigneur says doesn’t exist. Major Christopher B eaumont doubts the reasons behind the companies closure.

However, Advocate Dawes has taken issue with Major Beaumont making his statement in Chief Pleas, where the Seigneur is protected by parliamentary privilege.

Advocate Dawes, says there are many things wrong with what the Seigneur said during Wednesday’s Chief Pleas meeting.

He says the Seigneur can say what he likes in Chief Pleas, because he’s protected by laws his own island government recently agreed.

He believes Major Beaumont has overstepped the mark.

He is convinced the legislation blamed for the closure does exist.