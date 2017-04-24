LISTEN: Vice-Dean Of GSY Speaks On New Role

The newly appointed Dean of Jersey is looking forward to taking on the role.

The Reverend Mike Keirle will be officially sworn into the position in September.

In a special interview with Island FM, the current Vice-Dean of Guernsey has told us he is feeling excited to be taking on a new Channel Islands Challenge:

“We’re very excited about the move across, although obviously we are going to miss Guernsey hugely.

I’ve been Vice-Dean of Guernsey for four or five years now – and when the vacancy of Dean was vacant in the island I was Acting-Dean, so I feel I have the right experience to make a success of the role.”

The move does mean that Reverend Keirle will have to step down from volunteering with the Channel Islands Air Search.

He says he will miss working for the organisation – but he believes he has learnt a lot of lessons from his colleagues there:

“Working with the Channel Islands Air Search – they are an incredible group of people. We work very closely together, there’s absolute trust between us all, so you do learn lots of lessons when working in that environment.”

One of the key challenges the new Dean will be taking on is the future of the Channel Islands’ relationship with the Church of England.

A past scandal saw the responsibility of management for our churches move from the Diocese of Winchester to the Diocese of Canterbury.

Reverend Keirle says is keen to make sure t he Deaneries of both Guernsey and Jersey get the best deal with the UK:

“What shape that’s going to look like and where we belong is ultimately a decision for people of the islands, but I certainly play my part in trying to help get the best agreement.”

As part of his role, the new Dean will be able to sit in on meetings of the States of Jersey. However, he’s confirmed he won’t be able to vote on any important decisions:

“It is one of the most interesting parts of the job, as it is something the Dean of Guernsey does not get to do. It is something new but I’m excited to see what happens.

It is a non-voting and non-political role and of course the Church of England has a long history in association with the culture of Jersey, so it is important.”

You can hear Island FM interview with the new Dean of Jersey below. He was speaking to our reporter Jonny Freeman: