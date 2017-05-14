Literary Festival Continues

A team of volunteers are keeping this year’s Guernsey Literary Festival going.

The event has grown in popularity over the last few years and the 5th event has more speakers and guest authors than ever before.

Events today include the Childrens’ Book Club and the Roald Dahl Tea Party.

Gillie Revill, who is helping co-ordinate the volunteers, says success has made the event “grow and grow”.

“There are now over 50 events, some taking place in the prison, quite a few at the schools – which is great as that’s the community side of it, the education side – then we’ve got the castle and some of the people who have been at the schools repeating their talks.”

