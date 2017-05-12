Literature Takes Centre Stage

The words keep flowing today as Guernsey’s Literary Festival continues.

Last night the Opening Night Party saw delegates and speakers meet to talk more about literature:

From football to……literature! Great to chat to @GuernseyLitFest speakers at the Opening Night Party. You can hear more @islandfm pic.twitter.com/X8Hmk26WmJ — Jonny Freeman (@jfreeman_93) May 11, 2017

A number of famous speakers have already given talks at this year’s event, including broadcaster Clare Balding:

Today it’s the turn of Marie and Jean Baptiste Hugo – who are descendants of a certain Frenchman, Victor Hugo.

Their talk is focused on a book they have published, looking at Victor’s work:

“Victor Hugo is famous all over the world, but it is wonderful for Guernsey that he lived here for 15 years. It is great to be here and it has been wonderful to spend the time in his special house.”

We’ll have more from this weekend’s talks in our news on 104.7FM.

For more information, head to the Guernsey Literary Festival website.