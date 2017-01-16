Little Chapel Repairs To Cost £25K More

The cost of regenerating The Little Chapel is increasing.

A team of volunteers and local businesses are trying to protect the tourist attraction so it doesn’t collapse. It was in danger of falling in on one side as it didn’t have proper foundations. The roof wasn’t water tight either and a lot of water damage had been caused.

Work started in 2016 to try and protect the chapel as well as improve its future viability. The co-ordinators had set a fundraising target of £500,000 to pay for the essential works but that has now gone up by at least £25,000.

Pat Johnson from The Little Chapel Foundation says the roof in particular was in a really poor state when they took it off. They’ve stripped it back and have done some repairs but more needs to be done before it can be rebuilt.

There is currently scaffolding around The Little Chapel but that has to be down by the end of March so the building needs to be water tight with a permanent roof by then.

A number of other improvements will also be made to the chapel including better electrical connections. The volunteers also want to light up the spire. They want to make that a permanent fixture to improve The Little Chapel which they say should be seen as Guernsey’s premier visitor attraction.

The Little Chapel was built by Brother Deodat who lived at Les Vauxbelets. He started work in 1914 and decided to knock down his work and rebuild it from scratch on a number of occasions before he moved back to France in 1939. Brother Cephas took on the work of building and maintaining the Chapel until his retirement in 1965. Although a Trust was later formed to look over the Chapel it has fallen into disrepair over the years. Blanchelande College took over its maintenance when the school moved into the Les Vauxbelets college buildings in 1999. The school staff soon found The Little Chapel needed more intensive maintenance work than it could provide.

There is more information on The Little Chapel here.

You can donate to the restoration work here.