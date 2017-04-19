‘Little Impact’ From Potential UK Election

The States of Guernsey says the run-up to a proposed UK general election with have little impact on the Bailiwick’s Brexit negotiations.

Guernsey’s President of the Policy and Resources Committee, Deputy Gavin St Pier, has given his reaction following the UK Prime Minister’s surprise announcement yesterday.

Theresa May has called for the poll, as she reluctantly feels it is the only way to secure national stability ahead of Brexit.

She will need two thirds of the UK Parliament’s MPs to back the motion today if it is to go ahead:

The full statement: @theresa_may wants a General Election on Thursday 8 June 2017. Latest on Sky News https://t.co/K4qe34eeFg pic.twitter.com/85bORZEBLc — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 18, 2017

Locally, Deputy St Pier says the States of Guernsey has a strong network of connections across the UK, through the All Party Parliamentary Channel Islands Group.

He believes that Guernsey will be ready to work with the new UK Government following any possible change.

Meanwhile, the Bailiwick continues to prepare for Brexit with a number of cross-party groups and committees.

The six weeks between now and a possible UK General Election is said to have very little impact, if any, on the ongoing talks.

You can read the President of the Policy and Resources Committee’s full statement below:

“The States maintains a wide network of contacts across the UK political spectrum, including through the All Party Parliamentary Channel Islands Group. Should the proposition for an early general election be successful, we stand ready to work with the new UK Government whatever the result. In the meantime, the States’ work to prepare for Brexit will continue and was helpfully supported by the reports from the House of Lords’ EU Committee and House of Commons’ Justice Committee last month, both of which are cross-party committees. The six-week period before the proposed election will have little, if any, material impact on the Brexit negotiations.”

