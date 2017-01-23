Living Cost Rises In Guernsey

The cost of living has gone up 1.6% in Guernsey.

The latest Retail Price Index gives Guernsey a lower rate of inflation than Jersey and the UK.

While things like tobacco and alcohol have seen increases of more than 3% over the last two years, the average of all costs is below 2%.

The inflation of the “all items” RPI for the year ending December 2016 was 1.2%.

That overall figure includes key indicators such as mortgages.

Housing made the largest positive contribution (0.4%) to the annual change in the RPIX for the year ending in December 2016.

You can read the full report on the States of Guernsey’s website.