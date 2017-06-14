Local Advice Issued After Grenfell Tower Tragedy

Advice is being issued to anyone living in high-rise accommodation in the Bailiwick to protect families against the risk of fires.

Both Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service and the Guernsey Housing Association say everyone living in shared properties needs to know their own escape plan.

The advice being issued locally follows the devastating fire at the 24-storey Grenfell Tower block in west London. A number of people are known to have died and many more have been injured, some critically.

The Guernsey Housing Assocation manages the only similar building in Guernsey. It is the smaller ten-storey Cour du Parc flats in La Charroterie which has 50 flats and is home to around 90 people. It was rebuilt in 2014.

In a statement the Chief Executive of the Guernsey Housing Association, Steve Williams, has said:

‘Following this morning’s news concerning the tragic events at Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, we would like to reassure our residents that safety measures within our Cour du Parc premises are at the highest levels.

During a recent refurbishment in 2014 we worked extensively with Guernsey’s Fire Service to incorporate numerous fire safety features into the building.

Throughout the building there are fire alarms, smoke alarms and fire doors as well as dry risers for the Fire Service to use and a smoke extraction vent system will activate if there is a certain level of smoke in the communal staircase areas.

A specially rated fire resistant lift has also been installed in the centre of the building for the Fire Service to use and to allow easier secure escape in event of a fire. In addition, on the outside of the building, the insulated cladding is fire retardant and there are fire stops between each level, and gas cooking and heating appliances, considered a potential hazard in high rise, have all been replaced with electricity.

The building is constructed out of blockwork and concrete floors both of which are fire retardant making the building as safe as possible.

Although instances such as the fire at Grenfell Tower are extremely rare it is important that all residents are aware of the fire escape procedures.

Should any of our residents have any concerns or would like a visit from one of our team please do not hesitate to get in touch with us on 245530′.

Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service re-iterates what the GHA has said about the redevelopment of Cour du Parc, saying it has a number of safety features installed.

The service also says it carries out regular checks on similar properties across the island – and adds that any lessons learnt from the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London will be ‘incorporated locally where appropriate’.

Guernsey’s Chief Fire Officer Jon Le Page has said: ‘Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy.

Fires of this type are rare. High-rise buildings are designed to resist fire, stop the spread of smoke and provide a safe means of escape. Most fires don’t spread further than one or two rooms, so this fire is unusual.

It would be wrong to speculate about the cause and events until a full investigation has been carried out by the appropriate authorities. We do however understand how local residents may be concerned, with specific concerns already raised by some about the similarities with the ‘Cour Du Parc’ building in La Charroterie, St Peter Port.

This building was recently refurbished in 2014 and we would like to reassure Islanders that the Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service worked very closely with the development team on the refurbishment of the building, as it does on all major builds and refurbishments on the Island.

The Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service always ensures that the systems and operating procedures in local buildings take into account the limited Firefighting resources on the Island. As such, the Fire Safety standards and systems very often exceed the minimum standards that are required in the UK and this was indeed the case at the Cour Du Parc building’.

The Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service says it is ‘of course, vital that people remember exactly what to do in the event of a fire, so that they can protect themselves and their families’.

Mr Le Page added ‘I would like to assure everybody that the Guernsey Fire & Rescue Service carries out regular inspections of high-rise and other buildings locally and that crews regularly carry out training regarding familiarisation and procedures. We have good communication links with our UK colleagues. As soon as facts become available, we will review them in light of local properties, with any lessons learned from the investigation incorporated locally where appropriate’.

The Guernsey Fire and Rescue Service has issued this advice for people living in high-rise accommodation:

Make an escape plan so that you and your family are fully prepared if there’s a fire in your flat.

Tell everyone in your home what the escape plan is, and where the door key is. Practise what you would do if you had a real fire.

Make sure exits are kept clear of obstructions and doors to stairways are not damaged or faulty.

If it is too dangerous to follow your escape route, because the stairs and hallways are filled with smoke, ring 999 and stay inside the safest room. Keep the door closed and use towels or bedding at the bottom of the door to block the smoke.

If you are trapped, go to the balcony – but don’t think about jumping. Wait for the Fire and Rescue Service.

Use the stairs, not the lift, when leaving the building in the event of a fire (with the exception of specifically designated fire evacuation lifts).

Do not ignore any fire alarm activations. If the fire alarm sounds, immediately follow the fire instructions for your building.

In the event of a fire, never assume that someone else has called 999. Make sure your neighbours know about the fire. Bang on their doors on your way out.

Never tamper with internal fire mains outlets on landings. These provide water to firefighters when there is an emergency. It could cost lives if they are not working properly when there is a fire.

If you see a vandalised or damaged fire alarm or fire main outlet, report it immediately to the manager of the building.

Never use or store bottled gas cylinders in high-rise flats.

Never park so you block access to high-rise flats. Access roads are designed so that fire engines can get as close as possible to fight fires.

Please don’t start cooking if you are very tired or have consumed a lot of alcohol.

If you smoke, make sure you put your cigarettes out properly, and don’t smoke in bed.

If anyone would like a free assessment of the fire risks in their home they should call the Guernsey Fire & Rescue service directly on 724491, or email Firesafety@gov.gg, to arrange a visit.