Local Business Smartens Up Skate Park
Guernsey’s Jubilee Skate Park is looking a lot smarter thanks to the generosity of a local business.
Sam Cochrane from B&C Garden Maintenance noticed the facility near Beau Sejour was looking a bit overgrown so offered to trim it all back for free.
The Skatepark was funded by donations so it isn’t the responsibility of any States department.
B&C Garden Maintenance has been praised by politicians and other people on social media for taking it upon themselves to smarten the skate park up for free.
You can watch a timelapse video of the work below.
The Jubilee Skate park work is complete. Thanks @Laura_radiogsy @DeputyMaryLowe for contacts. @Mollet_8 @sebskillen in early with me 👌👍 pic.twitter.com/40VTbSdmQE
— Sam Cochrane (@Cockers17) October 19, 2017