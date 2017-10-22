Local Business Smartens Up Skate Park

Guernsey’s Jubilee Skate Park is looking a lot smarter thanks to the generosity of a local business.

Sam Cochrane from B&C Garden Maintenance noticed the facility near Beau Sejour was looking a bit overgrown so offered to trim it all back for free.

The Skatepark was funded by donations so it isn’t the responsibility of any States department.

B&C Garden Maintenance has been praised by politicians and other people on social media for taking it upon themselves to smarten the skate park up for free.

You can watch a timelapse video of the work below.