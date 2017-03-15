Local Legend Passes Away

Guernsey legend ‘Pete the Sweep’ has died.

Peter Legg was a familiar face across all of the islands, making frequent trips to Sark, Alderney and Herm over the years, but he was probably best known in Guernsey where he was often seen pulling a shopping trolley and listening to the radio.

He is believed to have passed away on Tuesday, however his next of kin are out of the island so were not able to confirm the news before now. It’s expected a funeral will not take place before next week at the earliest as his sister and brother in law are still away.

Mr Legg regularly attended live music gigs and shows in the Bailiwick – with the island’s arts community saying he was a great supporter. He had recently been seen enjoying the Eisteddfod at Beau Sejour – an event he attended every year. He was also known to dress up as Father Christmas to deliver gifts to needy and ill children.