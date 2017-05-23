Local Politicians Express Sadness At UK Attack

Local politicians have been taking to Twitter to offer their condolences following last night’s bomb blast. 22 people have died and 59 are injured following last night’s explosion at Manchester Arena – according to the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police.

Young people were leaving a gig by the singer Ariana Grande when the blast happened in a public area outside the entrance.

There’s been lots of footage inside the venue – you can hear a blast then people screaming and trying to get out.

The following Deputies have spoken out so far:

Waking to the terrible news from Manchester. Thoughts with all those affected. It could be any of us. But the terrorists must never cower us — Gavin St Pier (@gavinstpier) May 23, 2017

We’ve spoke to Guernsey’s President of Policy & Resources following the news – you can hear from him below:

