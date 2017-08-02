Local RNLI Backs National Campaign

A leading member in the local RNLI has praised new advice being issued nationally.

Peter Gill has been giving his reaction to a new report, which shows only 20% of people would call 999 immediately in a sea emergency.

The St Peter Port Lifeboat Operations Manager believes the risks could rise if passers-by jump in to try and help:

“The first thing really is to call 999 and ask for assistance. Every second lost is a second that can never be gained.

Other than in the most benign conditions, or if you are really fit, there is a possibility that you’re only going to add to the problem. It means that there’s then more than one person in the water.”

The findings from the RNLI’s new report also show that August is the most dangerous month for deaths on the coasts of the British Isles.

Last year, 31 people died during the month nationally – up 55% on the year before.

The organisation says it is also particularly concerned that 122 people have died at sea nationally during August over the last five years.

As part of the awareness campaign, Phil Bindon has been speaking about his experience of losing his son Mike at sea in Cornwall in 2014.

He says the tragic event has changed his perceptions on what to do if someone falls in:

“From personal experience, seconds is all it takes. A freak wave or something that comes over very quickly can have devastating consequences.

My son was 23 – he was a big lad, 6 foot tall, thought he could survive and swim but no. Seconds – and you’re gone.”

You can find more advice on the RNLI’s website.