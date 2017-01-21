Winter Produce Compounds Co-Op Shortage

The Channel Island’s Co-Op will usually buy a lot of local fresh produce, however, during the winter months stocks do dwindle. This has compound ed the recent shortage of vegetables.

Due to bad weather in Europe, imports of lettuce, spinach, broccoli and peppers will be low – there’ll even be a shortage of tomatoes, a fruit Guernsey is famous for growing.

The Co-op’s Chief Operating Officer, Mark Cox, says they already buy as much locally grown food as they can.

‘Wherever we can we would be purchasing that product locally, but what we’ve got to recognise is the time of the year and the season. A lot of that product will be available shortly but it’s slightly too early’.

He says a lot of it is seasonal.

‘Depending on who the grower is and if they’re heating their greenhouses you might see tomatoes and peppers coming through. Unfortunately , the majority of it is grown outside of heated greenhouses and isn’t available in the volume we would need at the moment’.