Locate Guernsey Launches Video Campaign

A new video showcasing why Guernsey’s a great place to live and work has been published on social media.

Locate Guernsey’s using the campaign to try and entice more businesses to relocate to the island.

The video includes a number of companies who’ve made the move, as well as senior figures working with the States.

The campaign follows a recent event in London, in which the island was put ‘on show’ to various companies and individuals in the UK capital.

You can watch the video below.