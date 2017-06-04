London Terror Attack: 6 Dead

The second UK terror attack in less than two weeks has left six people dead.

A white van was deliberately driven into pedestrians on London Bridge late last night.

Three men inside it then drove to Borough Market – where they got out and started stabbing people.

The three suspects were shot dead by armed officers within eight minutes of the first emergency call.

Police say they were wearing fake explosive vests.

48 people are wounded – with some in a critical condition.

They’re being treated in five London hospitals.

Terrified customers in bars and restaurants in Borough Market tried to run and hide as the attack happened.

Many were told by police to leave with their hands above their heads – as is customary when officers are dealing with an armed incident.

The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of the UK Government’s emergency committee later.

The Metropolitan Police have issued the following casualty bureau numbers: 0800 096 1233 and 020 7158 0197

For the latest updates on the London attack see our national news section

Deputy Gavin St Pier tweeted this message in response to last night’s attack on London.