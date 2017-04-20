Longue Hougue Temporarily Relocating

The Longue Hougue Recycling Facility will close for five days from Monday to allow the site to be relocated.

The temporary move is to make way for a new, purpose-built Household Waste Recycling Centre which is planned on the current site.

That is expected to open next year, which the States of Guernsey’s hopes will be a major improvement on the existing facility, with proper access roads and hard surfacing throughout.

Waste Prevention & Recycling Officer, Tina Norman-Ross, says the new centre won’t be open for a while yet, but she is excited to see how it develops:

“It is going to be a major improvement on the current site, with proper access roads and hard standing throughout. It will be a big upgrade on what we have now on the temporary site.”

Longue Hougue will re-open in its temporary location on Saturday 29th April.