Longue Hougue Temporarily Relocating

20th April 2017
(Credit: States of Guernsey)

(Credit: States of Guernsey)

The Longue Hougue Recycling Facility will close for five days from Monday to allow the site to be relocated.

The temporary move is to make way for a new, purpose-built Household Waste Recycling Centre which is planned on the current site.

That is expected to open next year, which the States of Guernsey’s hopes will be a major improvement on the existing facility, with proper access roads and hard surfacing throughout.

Waste Prevention & Recycling Officer, Tina Norman-Ross, says the new centre won’t be open for a while yet, but she is excited to see how it develops:

“It is going to be a major improvement on the current site, with proper access roads and hard standing throughout. It will be a big upgrade on what we have now on the temporary site.”

Longue Hougue will re-open in its temporary location on Saturday 29th April.

Share this story: