Lottery Grant Charities Announced

Grants from the Christmas Lottery will benefit 34 charities.

The Association of Guernsey Charities has now released the names of all of them, after 56 different groups applied for the money raised during ticket sales.

The AGC were given more than £200,000 to distribute and they’ve split this up into grants ranging from £600 to £26,000.

The largest amount was given to Guernsey Cheshire Homes to cover utility costs for the building.

Other beneficiaries include Guernsey Mind, Safer, Active and Grow Limited.

Vice-Chairman, Malcolm Woodhams, said:

“It is always an extremely difficult decision to make as there are clearly so many charities urgently needing funds in order that they can continue their work. The AGC Council is careful to use the lottery funds to support a wide range of projects which will benefit all sectors of the community. We know that some charities will unfortunately be disappointed not to receive a grant, but we simply do not have enough money to support as many projects as we would like.

We thank all of the charities who took the time to send in applications and tell us about their plans and projects. We are also very grateful to everyone who bought tickets for the Christmas Lottery. Whilst we know that everyone secretly hopes to win a prize, the draw seems to maintain its popularity as everyone knows that the money raised will help so many people via the island’s charities. The Channel Islands is lucky to have such a successful charity lottery each Christmas”.

Meanwhile, a special guest will be appearing at the organisation’s AGM tonight. Sir Stuart Etherington will be giving a talk at the Peninsula hotel.

Sir Stuart is the Chief Executive of the National Council for Voluntary Organisations. He is heavily involved in the leadership of voluntary groups and has written and spoken extensively about the policies surrounding them.

You can read the full list here.