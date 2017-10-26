Lottery Prize Hits £400K Already!

The guaranteed first prize in this year’s Channel Islands Christmas Lottery is already up to £400,000.

Tickets went on sale on the 2nd October with a guaranteed first prize of £300,000. That has risen to more than a million pounds in recent years and has already grown by £100,000.

The prize will continue growing with each ticket sold.

Tickets cost £2 each with two sets of numbers entered into the main prize draw as well as a scratch card with prizes available worth up to £5,000.

This year’s draw is being held on Tuesday 19th December in Jersey.

Bailiwick charities will benefit as the lottery prize grows too.

A portion of the profits will be shared between chosen members of the Association of Guernsey Charities. Malcolm Woodhams from the Association says:

‘It is great to see that the guaranteed first prize has already begun to significantly increase in response to strong ticket sales across both islands. Many worthy charities apply to us each year for support; some of these charities are small and may find it difficult to gain the exposure enjoyed by larger charities. We aim to help as many Guernsey charities as possibly with the proceeds from this draw, and buying tickets locally is one way of supporting good causes and being in with a chance to win one of the big prizes as well’.