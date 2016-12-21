Lottery Proceeds To Help Charities

The winning numbers have been announced in this year’s Channel Islands’ Christmas Lottery!

It’s not yet known who’s claimed the jackpot, but they’re reported to have bought their ticket in Jersey.

The £1 million winners have said they want to remain anonymous for now.

It’s also believed the 2nd prize winners bought their ticket in Guernsey, but no one has come forward yet for that or the 3rd placed prize.

Malcolm Woodhams from the Association of Guernsey Charities says seeing so many take part is great, as it makes a big difference in the community:

“For over 30 years the Christmas Lottery has generated huge interest across the Channel Islands. Not only is it great that the competition is a fun thing to do in the festive season, the proceeds help charities and groups support those in need.”

Do you think you have one of the winning tickets? Drop us an email at news@islandfm.com or call the Newsdesk on 01481 242000.

Any charities wanting to apply for funding from the Lottery should head to charity.org.gg for more information.