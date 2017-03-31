Loud Tie Day Returns!

Lots of people in Guernsey will be wearing their loudest, brightest and funkiest ties today. Bowel Cancer Guernsey is hosting ‘Loud Tie Day’ again.

The event aims to raise awareness of bowel cancer and money for the charity. It has returned after a three year absence, with the last event being held back in 2014.

Anne Brouard from Bowel Cancer Guernsey, released this statement:

‘We’re thrilled to be bringing Loud Tie Day back for 2017! We were very interested to learn that it struck such a chord with islanders and hope that this year we can persuade even more people to join in. We’re looking forward to seeing some colourful neckwear on display at the end of the month and encourage everyone to get involved for such an important cause.

‘We hope everyone will have a rummage in their wardrobes or at one of the island’s charity shops and find a really bright tie or scarf. That will help us get islanders thinking about bowel health.’

We’re being urged to understand the risks and symptoms as early treatment can save lives. The charity has an official tie and scarf as well, which can be bought from Black Vanilla’s offices.

There’s more information on the event at www.bowelcancerguernsey.gg