Major Road Closures In Place

Two of Guernsey’s busiest roads are now closed, as major roadworks begin.

Vale Road is shut to all motorists so Guernsey Water can do some drainage improvements work around St Sampson’s Harbour. Cyclists are allowed to use the road though.

Meanwhile, Le Val de Terres also shut for four weeks on Sunday, as the cliff face needs netting put up to stop rocks falling onto the road.

The hill is now closed to all traffic, other than site vehicles, for the next month – with cyclists banned as well as motorists.

The footpath will be open for pedestrians to use but both sides of the road will be being used by site traffic or for storing work materials.

Guernsey Police are echoing calls for everyone to avoid the road as it will be dangerous for cyclists to use the road while the work is in progress.

Roads Policing Sergeant Tom Marshall said:

“We would ask everyone to note the arrangements for the closure of Val de Terres. We appreciate this is a popular route for many cyclists who commute to work and also for recreation but there is real risk of injury to cyclists, the contractors working on site, or pedestrians using the footpath, if the road closed signs are ignored. Please help us to help you stay safe by taking an alternative route to Town over the next four weeks.”

ADVICE TO CYCLISTS

Cyclists are able to use Vale Road during its closure, but not the Val de Terres. Sam Field from the Guernsey Bicycle Group is hoping cyclists stick to the closure on the Val de Terres:

“I know that the temptation will be there to use the road as it’ll be closed to traffic, but there’s going to works vehicles coming up and down that road and the location of the works is going to be changing along that road, so it’s not worth the risk.

“The terror is someone flies down the road and encounters the work or an oncoming vehicle. It happened last year – someone was found unconscious by the workmen there after they’d encountered the works unexpectedly, so we don’t want that happening again.”

However, Sam says keeping Vale Road available to cyclists is great news:

“If you’re a little bit nervous about riding in traffic, this gives you a couple of months where you can cycle into work without having to deal with loads of traffic.

“You can ride from the Capelles/Baubigny area down the dedicated cycle tracks, down the closed Vale Road onto the Eastern seaboard cycle path. You can get into Town or most of the way to the Bridge, on your bike, without encountering tons of traffic.”

