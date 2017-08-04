Man Admits Numerous Offences
4th August 2017
Guernsey Electricity has been defrauded by a man who has also pleaded guilty to distributing indecent images of children.
Richard Forsey appeared in the island’s Royal Court yesterday for a plea and directions hearing.
He first pleaded guilty to 10 charges of distributing indecent photographs and videos of children – and then also admitted another 10 charges of making indecent images as well.
A second indictment related to the defrauding of Guernsey Electricity, in which Forsey pleaded guilty to transferring £132,000 from the company to his and a third party’s personal accounts.
A final count related to the possession of cannabis.
Forsey is now out on bail and will next appear in the Royal Court on Thursday 12th October.