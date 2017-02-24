Man Back In Court Following Axe Incident

A man has re-appeared in Guernsey’s Magistrates Court, after he previously pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with an axe.

Daniel Breton approached another man with the object on Monday 30th January.

He claims he had been using it to chop wood and not to threaten the other person.

His advocate backed this up in court – saying his client had no intention to harm the victim.

Daniel Breton has been bailed until the case continues next month, as a report needs to be written.