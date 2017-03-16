Man Jailed For Defrauding Local Businesses

A ten month crime spree has led to a two and a half year jail sentence for fraud.

60 year old Adrian McKenzie – who used to be known as Adrian Starnes – was jailed yesterday after the Royal Court heard how he tricked a number of Guernsey businesses into thinking he wanted to buy a house to renovate.

He has been held in prison since he was first arrested last summer.

The Judge and Jurats of the Royal Court heard how he had previously admitted running up a £10,000 bill at the Cobo Bay Hotel. He also ran up almost £40,000 owed to two architects and another £2,000 to an accountancy firm and almost £100 in ferry fees.

The offences took place between October 2015 and July 2016 and he pleaded guilty to all five charges in February this year.

In total his fraudulent activity cost Guernsey businesses more than £51,000.