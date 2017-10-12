Man Jailed For Indecent Images And Fraud

A 52 year old man’s been jailed for six years for making and distributing indecent images of children and for stealing hundreds of thousands of pounds from Guernsey Electricity.

The Judge in Guernsey’s Royal Court told Richard Forsey he had ‘abused his senior position of trust’ at the utility firm, where he had worked for 27 years before his arrest earlier this year.

He had admitted stealing £133,000 from Guernsey Electricity. The money was all taken towards the end of his career.

Forsey was also told he was ‘disgusted’ and ‘perverted’.

The Royal Court heard how hundreds of indecent images and videos of children were found on his laptop.

Some of these were classed in the most serious category.

In sentencing, Forsey was also given an extended supervision period of three years and a seven year Police notification order when he gets out of prison.